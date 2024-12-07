Massive Heroin Bust: Delhi Police Seize Over 250kg

Delhi Police announced the seizure of over 250 kilograms of heroin in central Delhi, arresting two men in connection with the case.

The suspects, identified as Rohit and Akshay, were caught in the Patel Nagar area during a planned drug handover.

Authorities recovered 271 kilograms of heroin, 2.65 grams of cannabis, and over Rs 15 lakh in cash. Officials noted both suspects have past criminal involvements, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)