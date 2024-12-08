Left Menu

Trump Signals Confidence in Powell's Federal Reserve Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump indicated he will not attempt to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when taking office. In an NBC interview, Trump expressed a belief in Powell's capability, suggesting no immediate changes to the Federal Reserve's leadership are on the horizon.

In a recent interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker," U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed his intentions regarding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's future leadership. Trump stated he would not seek Powell's replacement upon assuming office in January.

Despite the power to suggest a change, Trump conveyed confidence in Powell's performance, remarking that while Powell might act at his behest, there was no necessity for such a directive. This stance indicates a period of stability at the Federal Reserve amidst the transition in administration.

The conversation, reported by Nathan Layne in New York, highlights Trump's decision to maintain continuity within the central banking system, suggesting no imminent shifts in monetary policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

