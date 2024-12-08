Seismic Shift in Syria: Rebels Oust Assad, Ushering New Era
Syrian rebels have successfully taken control of Damascus, ousting President Bashar al-Assad and ending his family's decades-long autocratic rule. This transformative event both destabilizes the region and challenges the influence of Assad's allies, Iran and Russia. Syria's new leaders face the daunting challenge of restoring stability.
In a game-changing development for the Middle East, Syrian rebels declared the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad after capturing Damascus, forcing him to flee and ending over a decade of his iron-fisted rule. Their victory severely weakens Russia and Iran's influence, as both nations had been key allies to Assad.
Damascus saw jubilant scenes, with thousands celebrating in the streets, chanting for freedom. Witnesses reported rebels entering the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace unopposed, marking a historic moment for a nation ravaged by war since 2011.
The international community is now on high alert, concerned about future instability. With Assad gone, Syria's path is uncertain, as varying factions, including former al Qaeda affiliates, vie for power amidst concerns of potential Islamic State resurgence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
