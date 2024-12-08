Safety Assured for Indians as Rebels Seize Damascus
All Indian nationals in Syria are reported safe after Islamist rebels took control of Damascus, ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Indian embassy remains operational and in contact with the nationals, ensuring their safety. Approximately 90 Indians, including some working with the UN, are in Syria.
Indian nationals in Syria are reportedly safe after Islamist rebels captured Damascus, ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to government sources.
The Indian embassy in Damascus is operational and maintaining contact with all Indian nationals, ensuring their safety.
There are around 90 Indians in Syria, with 14 associated with various UN organizations.
