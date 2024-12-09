CENTCOM's Strategic Airstrikes in Syria
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out numerous airstrikes against Islamic State locations in central Syria. The strikes aim to prevent the Islamic State from exploiting the instability in the region, according to a CENTCOM statement. These strategic military actions address ongoing threats and ensure regional security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 01:15 IST
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces conducted multiple airstrikes targeting Islamic State positions in central Syria on Sunday.
The operation's primary objective was to prevent the extremist group from capitalizing on Syria's current instability, as stated by CENTCOM.
This military action underscores the ongoing efforts to neutralize threats posed by the Islamic State in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
Security Concerns Arise Amid Duterte's Alleged Threat Against Marcos
Political Turmoil in the Philippines: Vice President's Alleged Threat Sparks National Security Investigation
Three killed in clashes between mob and security personnel during mosque survey in UP's Sambhal: Moradabad divisional commissioner.
China Steps Up Security after Mass Killings