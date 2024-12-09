Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Heighten Alert in Taiwan

China has launched military drills near Taiwan, setting up seven reserved airspace zones and deploying a significant naval presence. Taiwan has increased its alert level in response, citing China's efforts to intimidate through a show of military force. This move follows Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's trip to the Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:01 IST
China has initiated substantial military drills around Taiwan, raising the island's security alert. The drills come as President Lai Ching-te navigates international waters via his recent Pacific trip. China's maneuvers, described as targeting an expansive island chain, involve reserving airspace in seven areas.

Concerns mount as Taiwan's senior security officials report a deployment of approximately 90 Chinese naval and coast guard vessels near key areas such as the southern Japanese islands and the East and South China Seas. The heightened activity underscores China's intention of 'total military intimidation' by dominating access routes along the strategic island chain.

Against this backdrop, Taiwan has mobilized its combat readiness exercises strategically, while condemning China's unilateral actions that could threaten Indo-Pacific peace. The situation is marked by ongoing tension, with China's grey-zone tactics testing Taiwanese resolve amid international calls for peaceful resolutions.

