Security Alert Issued in Thailand Following Uyghur Deportation

The United States embassy in Bangkok issued a security alert for its citizens in Thailand on Friday, following the covert deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China. The move has drawn widespread international criticism.

Past deportations have incited violent retaliatory attacks. In July 2015, the deportation of 100 Uyghurs to China led to a deadly attack a month later at a Bangkok shrine, resulting in 20 deaths. Thai security forces linked the incident to a crackdown on human trafficking but did not explicitly connect it to the Uyghurs. The trial for two Uyghur men arrested in relation to the attack is still ongoing despite numerous delays.

The Japanese embassy also warned its nationals in Thailand after Thursday's deportation. While this doesn't change the general risk assessment of Thailand, the country's foreign ministry has yet to respond to the alerts. With Thailand being a major tourist hub hosting millions, particularly from China, the deportation has heightened attention. Human rights experts from the UN had cautioned the potential for torture and abuse if the Uyghurs were returned.

