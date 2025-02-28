Security Alert Issued After Uyghur Deportation

The United States Embassy in Bangkok issued a security alert for American citizens in Thailand on Friday, following the deportation of a group of Uyghurs to China. Such deportations have sparked retaliatory violence in the past, according to the embassy's announcement.

The security alert cited a 2015 incident where deportation led to a bombing at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine, a site popular among Chinese tourists, resulting in 20 deaths and 125 injuries. This raises concerns about the potential for similar violence.

Thailand's prominence as a regional tourist hub makes this security alert particularly significant, as the nation's economy heavily depends on the tourism sector.

