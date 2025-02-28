Security Alert Issued After Uyghur Deportation
The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok has issued a security alert following the deportation of Uyghurs to China from Thailand. Previous deportations have led to retaliatory violence, such as the 2015 Bangkok attack. Given Thailand's reliance on tourism, the alert has significant implications.
The United States Embassy in Bangkok issued a security alert for American citizens in Thailand on Friday, following the deportation of a group of Uyghurs to China. Such deportations have sparked retaliatory violence in the past, according to the embassy's announcement.
The security alert cited a 2015 incident where deportation led to a bombing at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine, a site popular among Chinese tourists, resulting in 20 deaths and 125 injuries. This raises concerns about the potential for similar violence.
Thailand's prominence as a regional tourist hub makes this security alert particularly significant, as the nation's economy heavily depends on the tourism sector.
