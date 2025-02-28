Left Menu

Security Alert Issued After Uyghur Deportation

The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok has issued a security alert following the deportation of Uyghurs to China from Thailand. Previous deportations have led to retaliatory violence, such as the 2015 Bangkok attack. Given Thailand's reliance on tourism, the alert has significant implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:10 IST
Security Alert Issued After Uyghur Deportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The United States Embassy in Bangkok issued a security alert for American citizens in Thailand on Friday, following the deportation of a group of Uyghurs to China. Such deportations have sparked retaliatory violence in the past, according to the embassy's announcement.

The security alert cited a 2015 incident where deportation led to a bombing at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine, a site popular among Chinese tourists, resulting in 20 deaths and 125 injuries. This raises concerns about the potential for similar violence.

Thailand's prominence as a regional tourist hub makes this security alert particularly significant, as the nation's economy heavily depends on the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025