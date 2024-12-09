Motorcycle Attacks Escalate Tensions in Niger's Troubled Sahel

In a tragic incident highlighting the ongoing instability in Niger, armed assailants on motorcycles killed at least 21 civilians last Thursday near the town of Tera. The attack, which took place about 175 km west of the capital Niamey, targeted a public transport bus, marking it as a 'hateful and inhumane act', according to an army statement.

This attack is indicative of the rising violence within the Tillaberi region, where conflicts between military forces and local armed groups have intensified. As reported by the army, a reprisal attack on Friday led to the death of a soldier when a military vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

The Sahel region, comprising of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, continues to struggle with instability. Despite military dominance following a series of coups since 2020, security has not improved. The United States, a former key partner in combatting regional insurgency, has been ordered this year to withdraw its forces from Niger, further complicating the international response to the crisis.

