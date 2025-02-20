Left Menu

PM Modi to Open Historic Marathi Literary Summit in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi, marking the first time in 71 years that it is held in the capital. The event celebrates Marathi literature and features panels, cultural events, and a symbolic literary train journey from Pune to Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a historic Marathi literary conference, on Friday, February 21. Taking place in Delhi after a gap of 71 years, the event aims to delve into the importance of Marathi literature in today's discussion forums.

The inauguration at Vigyan Bhavan at 4:30 PM follows the government's decision to grant Marathi classical language status. Spanning three days from February 21 to 23, this literary fest celebrates India's vibrant culture, showcasing diverse panels, book exhibitions, cultural acts, and engaging sessions with scholars and writers.

A symbolic literary train journey will transport 1,200 participants from Pune to Delhi, capturing literature's unifying essence. Visitors can expect over 2,600 poetry submissions, 50 book launches, and 100 bookstalls. Concurrently, as part of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative, PM Modi will witness Assam's Jhumoir dance displayed in Guwahati on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

