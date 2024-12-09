MoSPI and NITI Aayog Lead Efforts in Bridging Data Gaps, Localizing Goals, and Boosting Progress through Strategic Partnerships

In a significant step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India has intensified its efforts by strengthening its data monitoring frameworks, fostering partnerships, and implementing localization strategies. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the United Nations, is driving initiatives to track progress and ensure effective implementation of the SDGs across the nation.

To align with India’s commitment to the SDGs, MoSPI developed the National Indicator Framework (NIF), enabling systematic monitoring of the SDG targets at the national level. Created in consultation with line Ministries, UN Agencies, and other stakeholders, the NIF underpins India’s progress by offering detailed statistical insights.

Released annually on Statistics Day (June 29), the latest Sustainable Development Goals – National Indicator Framework Progress Report 2024 showcases comprehensive data for over 95% of national SDG indicators. Accompanying this are two detailed handbooks:

Data Snapshot on SDGs – NIF Progress Report 2024 Sustainable Development Goals – National Indicator Framework 2024

These reports, available on MoSPI’s website, serve as critical resources for policymakers and stakeholders.

Progress Highlighted in the SDG India Index 2023-24

The SDG India Index 2023-24, published by NITI Aayog, marks a significant leap in India’s overall SDG performance, with the country’s score rising from 66 in 2020-21 to 71 in 2023-24. Substantial progress has been observed in 11 key SDGs, including:

SDG 1 (No Poverty)

SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being)

SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation)

SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy)

SDG 13 (Climate Action)

The SDG India Index, accessible via an online dashboard, reflects India’s progress and inspires competitiveness among States and Union Territories (UTs) to achieve these ambitious goals.

Collaborative Frameworks and Initiatives

In 2023, MoSPI, NITI Aayog, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office (UNRCO) signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster statistical monitoring for SDG tracking. This five-year collaboration focuses on leveraging technology, addressing data gaps, and building capacity for outcome-based monitoring.

The establishment of the Data for Development Coordination Forum (DDCF) under this MoU facilitates stakeholder dialogue and develops actionable data plans to enhance the indicator framework.

Localized SDG Implementation

India’s localization strategy ensures the alignment of SDG targets with State/UT development plans and budgets. States have adopted vision documents and indicator frameworks to monitor goals at district and block levels.

SDG Coordination and Acceleration Centres have been set up to promote SDG localization.

NITI Aayog encourages a competitive federalism approach, driving States and UTs to innovate and excel in implementing SDGs.

Bridging Data Gaps and Awareness Initiatives

MoSPI has taken proactive measures to bridge SDG-related data gaps by realigning its surveys, such as the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), to meet SDG requirements. Additionally, MoSPI and NITI Aayog organize regular workshops and conferences, such as the Annual Conference of Central and State Statistical Organizations (COCSSO), to share best practices in SDG monitoring.

To increase public awareness, MoSPI incorporates SDG themes into Statistics Day celebrations, government exhibitions, and outreach programs.

Minister’s Statement

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the 17 SDGs through cooperative federalism, robust partnerships, and innovative monitoring systems.

The efforts reaffirm India’s position as a leader in sustainable development, reflecting its dedication to achieving the global 2030 Agenda while addressing its national priorities.