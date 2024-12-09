Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Woman Officer: An Equal Rights Victory

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a woman Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Dental Corps, granting her a permanent commission after finding her exclusion from benefits discriminatory. The court emphasized equal treatment, overturning a previous decision by the Armed Forces Tribunal. This decision ensures parity in the military.

Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Woman Officer: An Equal Rights Victory
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has instructed the Union government to extend a permanent commission to a woman officer unjustly denied the same benefits as her male counterparts. The judgment underscores the importance of equal treatment and reverses an earlier ruling from the Armed Forces Tribunal.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan emphasized the principle of nondiscrimination, noting, "What is sauce for the goose ought to be sauce for the gander." The officer, an accomplished lieutenant colonel in the Army Dental Corps, was initially excluded from consideration for a permanent commission, unlike other officers in similar positions.

The Supreme Court's decision not only grants her permanent commission but also mandates the swift implementation of all related benefits, including seniority and monetary arrears. This landmark judgment sets a precedent for equal opportunity within the military ranks.

