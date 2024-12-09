Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Strengthens Anti-Fake Video Measures and Employment Initiatives

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges district SPs to bolster cybercrime cells to curb fake video circulation, potentially disrupting law and order. She criticized delayed MGNREGA funds and highlighted employment for migrant workers. Banerjee emphasized non-political governance for pro-people initiatives and addressed issues with illegal water usage.

In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called upon district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to enhance their cybercrime cells to combat the dissemination of fake videos, which she warns could disrupt law and order. Speaking to senior officials and district administrators, Banerjee asserted the need for vigilance against these threats.

The Chief Minister criticized the central government over the alleged non-disbursement of MGNREGA funds crucial for rural communities. She underscored her administration's efforts, stating that her government created five crore man-days under the state-led Karmashree initiative, ensuring employment for migrant workers and promising fair treatment irrespective of their backgrounds.

Banerjee further addressed issues of illegal water connections, noting the public health engineering department's crackdown on unscrupulous contractors. With over 11,200 complaints handled and 112 contracts canceled, she stressed the importance of vigilance in ensuring the success of household water supply projects, free from political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

