U.S. State Department Launches Global Sanctions on Anti-Corruption Day

The U.S. State Department announced sanctions on several individuals from multiple countries to recognize International Anti-Corruption Day and the eve of Human Rights Day, targeting corruption and human rights abuses. Targets include former officials from Sri Lanka and North Macedonia, among others, with actions including U.S. asset freezes and visa bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:06 IST
The United States has announced a wave of sanctions to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, targeting individuals from several countries for corruption and human rights abuses. Among those targeted are the former CEO of SriLankan Airlines over corrupt Airbus purchases, North Macedonia's former deputy prime minister, Artan Grubi, and Enver Bexheti, a judge from the country's appeals court.

Included in the sanctions are Kapila Chandrasena and his family, accused of accepting bribes in the procurement of Airbus aircraft. In 2020, Sri Lanka initiated a corruption probe into these deals following Airbus's settlement with European regulators. Former ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, was accused of benefiting from a corrupt procurement scheme involving MiG aircraft.

Further sanctions were imposed on individuals accused of human rights abuses, including the head of Yemen's Houthi National Committee for Prisoners' Affairs. The announcement, coordinated with the UK, also targets a global corruption network in Zimbabwe involving gold and diamonds. The sanctions may include U.S. asset freezes and visa restrictions.

