Tamil Nadu CM Urges Centre to Resolve Fishermen Crisis with Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu's CM, M K Stalin, urged India's central government to secure the release of state fishermen held by Sri Lanka. In his letter to the External Affairs Minister, he called for a Joint Working Group meeting for lasting solutions, citing livelihood concerns due to frequent detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:11 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the Indian government to address the recent apprehension of the state's fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. This appeal highlights a longstanding issue concerning the frequent detention of Indian fishermen by the neighboring country's navy.

In a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin emphasized the urgency of securing the release of fishermen apprehended along with their vessels on February 19. The Chief Minister stressed the need for a permanent diplomatic solution through a Joint Working Group to prevent such incidents in the future.

Stalin pointed out the rising number of detentions as a significant concern, impacting the livelihoods of the fishing community. He urged the central government to implement effective diplomatic strategies to ensure the freedom and well-being of Tamil Nadu's fishermen and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

