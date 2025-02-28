Bella James Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka Due to Injury

New Zealand Women's cricket received a setback as right-hand batter Bella James was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a grade-two quadricep strain. ESPNcricinfo reported that James will require three to six months at a rehabilitation centre before making a return to the sport.

The injury occurred during Otago's match against Central Districts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, a New Zealand women's cricket competition. James, who made her ODI debut against Australia last year, has been replaced by Lauren Down for the series.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer expressed disappointment, noting James's strong start in international cricket. However, he remains optimistic about her potential return for future T20 matches. The three-match ODI series starts March 4 in Nelson, with T20Is scheduled mid-March.

