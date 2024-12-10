U.S. Domestic News Roundup: Key Developments and Landmark Decisions

In a verdict that has captured national attention, a former U.S. Marine was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in a New York subway incident. Daniel Penny was cleared for restraining Jordan Neely, a homeless man, whose death prompted debates on mental health and public safety.

Meanwhile, the NFL is making a compelling appeal to Congress for enhanced authority to combat drone threats at major sporting events. With drone interferences soaring, NFL officials stressed the need for immediate action to safeguard fans at stadiums across the nation.

In a significant civil rights finding, the U.S. Department of Justice reported on systemic misconduct by the Worcester police. The department noted consistent violations of constitutional rights, prompting calls for sweeping reforms within the Massachusetts community's law enforcement practices.

