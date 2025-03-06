How Tech-Based Surveys Are Changing the Way We Measure Domestic Violence

In a pioneering study conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, the London School of Economics, the University of Exeter, and the World Bank, researchers have addressed the critical issue of underreporting intimate partner violence (IPV) in rural Pakistan. Conventional face-to-face (F2F) surveys often fail to capture the true extent of IPV due to fear, stigma, and privacy concerns that prevent women from disclosing their experiences. While self-administered surveys offer more privacy, they are impractical in regions with high illiteracy rates. To overcome these challenges, researchers developed an innovative adaptation of Audio Computer-Assisted Self-Interviewing (ACASI), a self-interviewing tool designed to increase privacy and accuracy in data collection. This approach allows respondents to answer sensitive questions on a touchscreen tablet while listening to recorded questions in their local language, reducing the fear of judgment and increasing disclosure rates.

Large-Scale Experiment with Rural Pakistani Women

The study was conducted in the Layyah district of Punjab, Pakistan, involving over 6,000 married women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. These women were selected based on their eligibility for Pakistan’s national unconditional cash transfer program, ensuring that the study focused on a highly vulnerable population. A key challenge was that 93% of the participants were illiterate, making it difficult to use traditional self-administered surveys.

To assess the effectiveness of ACASI, researchers conducted two experiments. The first tested the women’s comprehension of ACASI, while the second analyzed whether the order in which IPV-related questions were asked—privately through ACASI first or directly in F2F interviews—impacted disclosure rates. The study also accounted for ethical challenges, such as the risk of family members overhearing the interviews in small homes, which could lead to potential harm or retaliation against respondents.

ACASI Proves Effective Despite Illiteracy

Findings from the first experiment demonstrated that, despite high illiteracy levels, women could effectively use ACASI when provided with well-designed visuals and structured answer options. To ensure comprehension, researchers randomized the order of answer choices to prevent respondents from simply choosing the first available option. The results showed no significant differences in responses based on answer ordering, proving that participants understood the tool correctly.

To further verify ACASI’s accuracy, researchers asked the same women non-sensitive food consumption questions using both ACASI and F2F methods. The results showed a high level of agreement—94% to 96%—between responses given in both formats. This consistency reinforced the reliability of ACASI as a method for collecting data from populations with low literacy levels.

Private Responses Lead to Higher Disclosure Rates

The second experiment revealed a striking increase in IPV disclosure rates when women first answered questions privately through ACASI before participating in a face-to-face interview. The likelihood of reporting incidents of physical violence increased by 52% when IPV-related questions were answered privately before being repeated in an F2F setting. Reports of being slapped by a partner increased by 57%, while reports of IPV-related injuries rose by 41%.

This finding suggests that initial private questioning helps respondents become more comfortable discussing sensitive topics, making them more likely to disclose their experiences later. Interestingly, this pattern was observed only for IPV-related questions and not for non-sensitive topics, confirming that the privacy afforded by ACASI played a crucial role in encouraging openness.

Another key challenge researchers faced was ensuring that the privacy of respondents remained intact during ACASI sessions. During piloting, it became evident that requiring women to wear headphones sometimes attracted suspicion from family members, who questioned what they were being asked. To address this, the research team embedded IPV-related questions within a broader health and lifestyle survey. By including non-sensitive introductory questions at the beginning of the ACASI module, they helped normalize the process and reduce the likelihood of external interference.

A Game-Changer for Global IPV Research and Policy

The study’s findings have far-reaching implications for IPV data collection and policymaking globally. By demonstrating that private, technology-assisted self-reporting significantly improves disclosure rates, this research challenges the effectiveness of traditional F2F survey methods and provides a more reliable and ethical alternative.

Most previous research on IPV data collection has focused on African countries, where ACASI has been tested with mixed results. However, this study extends the evidence base to South Asia, demonstrating that ACASI can be highly effective in cultural settings where IPV remains deeply stigmatized. The research also contributes to broader discussions on innovative survey methods beyond F2F interviewing, such as list experiments and indirect questioning techniques, which have been explored in past studies on gender-based violence.

Accurate data collection is essential for designing effective policies and interventions. IPV is often underreported, leaving policymakers with incomplete data to inform their decisions. This study provides governments and development organizations with a scalable and cost-effective approach to improving IPV data accuracy. It also underscores the importance of tailoring research methodologies to the specific needs of the population being surveyed, particularly in low-literacy, rural settings where standard self-reporting techniques are not practical.

Beyond data accuracy, the study highlights ethical best practices for IPV research. Ensuring privacy and minimizing harm to respondents is critical. The research team’s approach of embedding IPV-related questions within a broader health survey and introducing non-sensitive topics at the beginning of the ACASI module demonstrates an ethical and context-sensitive method for collecting data. These insights can inform future research efforts, helping to refine methodologies and improve the reliability of IPV data worldwide.

This study represents a major step forward in IPV research by offering a practical and evidence-based approach to improving data collection methods. Its findings are not only relevant for Pakistan but also for other low-income, rural settings where IPV remains underreported due to social and logistical barriers. As governments and organizations continue to design and implement programs aimed at reducing gender-based violence, adopting ACASI and similar private interviewing techniques could play a crucial role in ensuring that interventions are based on accurate and comprehensive data.

Ultimately, this research highlights the power of innovation in data collection and the critical need to amplify the voices of IPV survivors. By improving data accuracy and reducing barriers to disclosure, it lays the foundation for more effective policies and interventions, ensuring that survivors receive the support and protection they need.