Tragic Discovery: Young Man Found Dead in Remote Village Field

A 24-year-old man, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, was found dead with severe head injuries in a field at Pure Parmeshwari Shivpur village, Jamo area. Police have launched an investigation and dispatched multiple teams to apprehend those responsible. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A grisly discovery was made on Tuesday in the remote village of Pure Parmeshwari Shivpur, Jamo area, where a 24-year-old man was found dead with severe head injuries.

The victim, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, hailed from Jamo's Mathia village. Police Superintendent Anoop Kumar Singh reported that the body was found covered in blood in a field.

An investigation is underway as multiple police teams, including the Special Operations Group, have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrators swiftly. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

