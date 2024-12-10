Stalled Justice: Over a Quarter of Money Laundering Cases Await Trial

In a startling revelation, nearly 28% of money laundering cases await trial in specialized courts, the government disclosed to Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding in writing, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary detailed that the Enforcement Directorate has filed 911 chargesheets between 2019 and October 2024, including a peak of 239 last year.

To date, 257 trials are pending, with convictions in 42 cases leading to the sentencing of 99 individuals. A network of 106 special courts is actively overseeing these cases nationwide under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

