Left Menu

Stalled Justice: Over a Quarter of Money Laundering Cases Await Trial

Over 28% of money laundering cases prosecuted by the Enforcement Directorate remain pending trial. Since 2019, 911 chargesheets have been filed, with 257 trials still pending. Convictions were secured in 42 cases, resulting in 99 individuals being sentenced. Currently, 106 special courts handle these cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:16 IST
Stalled Justice: Over a Quarter of Money Laundering Cases Await Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, nearly 28% of money laundering cases await trial in specialized courts, the government disclosed to Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding in writing, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary detailed that the Enforcement Directorate has filed 911 chargesheets between 2019 and October 2024, including a peak of 239 last year.

To date, 257 trials are pending, with convictions in 42 cases leading to the sentencing of 99 individuals. A network of 106 special courts is actively overseeing these cases nationwide under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024