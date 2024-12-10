Left Menu

Financial Watchdog Faces Legal Challenge Over Exclusion from Compensation Scheme

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is under legal scrutiny in London's High Court for allegedly failing to include thousands in a £2.2 billion compensation scheme. The case, backed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, claims many businesses were unjustly excluded, leading to significant financial harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:24 IST
Financial Watchdog Faces Legal Challenge Over Exclusion from Compensation Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in Britain is facing legal action in London's High Court, accused of unlawfully excluding thousands from a £2.2 billion bank redress scheme linked to interest rate hedging products. These allegations stem from an independent review that criticized the FCA's handling of compensation claims.

The FCA had facilitated an agreement in 2013 with major banks like Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds to compensate customers mis-sold these products between 2001 and 2011. However, a controversial 'sophistication test' excluded some from compensation, allegedly depriving many businesses of much-needed redress.

The FCA maintains its stance, arguing it was under no obligation to pursue further compensation, despite findings suggesting unjust exclusions. The ongoing legal hearing seeks to address these grievances, with a judgment anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024