Canada Partners with Banks to Combat Drug Cartels
Canada designates seven international criminal organizations as terrorist entities and collaborates with banks to tackle money laundering. This effort aims to curb illegal activities linked to drug trafficking, especially fentanyl smuggling, following similar actions by the U.S. against these cartels.
In a decisive move to combat organized crime, Canada's government has declared seven international criminal organizations as terrorist entities. On Thursday, the Public Safety Ministry unveiled this list, which includes notorious groups like Mara Salvatrucha and the Cartel de Sinaloa. This initiative aligns closely with recent actions taken by the United States against these cartels.
David McGuinty, Canada's Public Safety Minister, explained that these entities instill fear and perpetuate local violence through drug and human trafficking. Canada hopes this measure will help curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. The effort also involves a newly-formed collaboration with banks to thwart money laundering activities linked to these groups.
Further demonstrating commitment, Ottawa's Finance Department announced a partnership involving law enforcement and financial institutions to share intelligence. Meanwhile, Canada's Fentanyl Czar launched a meeting with key stakeholders to strategize against these criminal challenges, signaling a firm stance in the global fight against drug-related crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
