Left Menu

RBI Relaxes Lending Norms for Urban Co-operative Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised norms for Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs), allowing them to increase exposure to residential mortgages and providing them greater operational freedom. UCBs can now have up to 25% of their loans as residential mortgages. Revised small value loan definitions aim to enhance flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:26 IST
RBI Relaxes Lending Norms for Urban Co-operative Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines, enabling Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) to allocate a larger portion of their lending to residential mortgages.

Previously capped at 10% of total assets, UCBs can now extend up to 25% of their total loans and advances to housing loans, aiming to offer these banks greater operational latitude while maintaining regulatory standards.

The revised policy also alters small value loan definitions, setting their ceiling at Rs 3 crore per borrower. This adjustment, effective in phases until March 2026, is expected to help UCBs better serve their clientele and adapt to evolving market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025