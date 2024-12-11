Tragic Incident in Islamnagar: A Stark Reminder of Society's Dark Side
In Islamnagar, a young girl playing outside her home was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a neighbor, Pawan Kashyap, who was later arrested. The distressing event unfolded after the girl was found crying with injuries, leading to Kashyap’s arrest and ongoing legal trial.
A distressing incident unfolded in the Islamnagar area, where a four-year-old girl, playing outside her home, was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a neighbor, prompting swift police action.
According to Inspector Harendra Singh, the girl's father reported her missing when he couldn't find her playing with other children. The situation intensified when Pawan Kashyap, a 33-year-old neighborhood resident, returned the girl home before fleeing the scene, ignoring the family's calls to stop.
The family promptly reported the incident, and following a swift investigation, Kashyap was arrested, facing charges of kidnapping and rape. The girl has been taken to the district hospital for medical examination, with legal proceedings continuing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
