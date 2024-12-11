European Nations Halt Syrian Asylum Processes Amidst Political Turmoil
Several European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Britain, and others, have paused or suspended asylum applications from Syrian nationals following the rebels' seizure of Damascus and President Assad's flight to Russia, citing the need to reassess the security and political situation in Syria.
In a swift response to the recent political upheaval in Syria, numerous European nations have placed Syrian asylum applications on hold. The insurgent forces' capture of Damascus has prompted this collective decision, with President Bashar al-Assad having fled to Russia after 13 years of brutal civil war.
Austria, Belgium, and Britain are among the countries that have suspended processing asylum claims from Syrian nationals. Austria's caretaker government announced plans to organize the repatriation and deportation of Syrians, while Belgium and Britain expressed a need to further assess the risks and security implications before proceeding.
This temporary halt in asylum proceedings spans across Europe, including nations like Croatia, Denmark, Finland, and others, as authorities seek to understand the implications of Syria's evolving political situation. Many will reconvene to decide on a future course of action once the region's stability is clarified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rebels' Game-Changing Seizure: Kachin Independence Army Captures Key Myanmar Trade Town
Syrian Rebels Make First Major Advance in Northern Enclave
Escalation in Northwest Syria: Rebels Push Back
Battle for Aleppo Resurges: Rebels Challenge Assad in Surprise Offensive
Rebels Reignite Conflict in Aleppo as Tensions Escalate