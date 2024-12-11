Left Menu

Global Governance Failing Developing Nations, Says UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted that current global governance institutions are not effectively serving developing countries, especially in Africa. During his visit to South Africa, he emphasized the need for institutional adaptation and more meaningful solutions to tackle global debt crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:08 IST
Global Governance Failing Developing Nations, Says UN Chief
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concerns on Wednesday about the inadequacies of global governance institutions in serving developing countries, notably in Africa.

In a visit to South Africa, Guterres emphasized that the existing systems require significant adaptation to meet these nations' needs.

He called for more impactful solutions to address the global debt crises faced by these countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024