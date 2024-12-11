Global Governance Failing Developing Nations, Says UN Chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted that current global governance institutions are not effectively serving developing countries, especially in Africa. During his visit to South Africa, he emphasized the need for institutional adaptation and more meaningful solutions to tackle global debt crises.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concerns on Wednesday about the inadequacies of global governance institutions in serving developing countries, notably in Africa.
In a visit to South Africa, Guterres emphasized that the existing systems require significant adaptation to meet these nations' needs.
He called for more impactful solutions to address the global debt crises faced by these countries.
