Darul Uloom Deoband Challenges Proposed Waqf Law Amendments

Darul Uloom Deoband has opposed proposed amendments to the Waqf law in a meeting with a parliamentary panel. The seminary emphasized the need for effective implementation of existing laws rather than changes. Concerns were raised over the omission of specific sections impacting the governance of Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:55 IST
  • India

Darul Uloom Deoband, India's oldest Islamic seminary, has stood firm against proposed amendments to the Waqf law. During a session with the parliamentary committee reviewing the bill, the seminary's principal, Maulana Arshad Madani, stressed the importance of implementing current laws effectively rather than altering them.

Madani articulated his stance before the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, led by BJP member Jagdambika Pal. He emphasized that merely perceiving a lack of effective implementation should not warrant legislative changes. Parliamentary sources reinforced that the onus is on administrators to ensure laws are followed.

The seminary's leadership advocated for equitable governance across all religious institutions. Concerns were voiced about the removal of sections crucial for Waqf property management, highlighting potential adverse impacts on Waqf interests. Abul Qasim Nomani, the seminary's vice-chancellor, was also present during the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

