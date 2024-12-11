Karnataka High Court Halts Investigation in Film Director's Case

The Karnataka High Court has put on hold the investigation into a sexual harassment case against prominent Malayalam film director Ranjith, citing glaring inconsistencies in the complaint.

The accuser alleged he was attacked by Ranjith in 2012 at a venue, which opened four years later, raising doubts about the complaint's credibility.

The court also questioned the unexplained 12-year delay in filing the case, suggesting the accusations may be baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)