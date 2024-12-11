Karnataka High Court Halts Investigation in Film Director's Case
The Karnataka High Court has paused further investigation into a sexual harassment claim against Malayalam director Ranjith, pointing out significant inconsistencies and delays. Allegations stemmed from an incident allegedly occurring in 2012 at a hotel that only opened in 2016, leading the court to view the claims as fabricated.
The Karnataka High Court has put on hold the investigation into a sexual harassment case against prominent Malayalam film director Ranjith, citing glaring inconsistencies in the complaint.
The accuser alleged he was attacked by Ranjith in 2012 at a venue, which opened four years later, raising doubts about the complaint's credibility.
The court also questioned the unexplained 12-year delay in filing the case, suggesting the accusations may be baseless.
