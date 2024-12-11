Courts Must Function Despite Lawyer Strikes, Says Allahabad High Court
The Allahabad High Court ruled that courts must operate even during lawyer strikes. Justice Ajit Kumar emphasized that litigants should have access to justice, and district judges must ensure police protection for those wishing to argue their cases amid strikes. The ruling came in response to a petition by Ashutosh Kumar Pathak.
- Country:
- India
In response to frequent lawyer strikes causing disruption in district courts across the state, the Allahabad High Court has made significant observations. Justice Ajit Kumar asserted the necessity for judicial officers to fulfill their duties despite any ongoing strikes.
The directive was prompted by a case involving a tenant, Ashutosh Kumar Pathak, whose legal proceedings in Ghaziabad were stalled due to a lawyers' strike. Justice Kumar underscored that halting judicial processes and denying litigants their legal recourse can't be justified by strikes.
The court made it clear that judicial functions must continue uninterrupted, and district administrations, in coordination with district judges, should provide security to those wishing to proceed with their cases. The court concluded its order with assurances that appeals will be accepted and processed, even in the event of strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)