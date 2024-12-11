Courts Must Function Despite Lawyer Strikes, Says Allahabad High Court

In response to frequent lawyer strikes causing disruption in district courts across the state, the Allahabad High Court has made significant observations. Justice Ajit Kumar asserted the necessity for judicial officers to fulfill their duties despite any ongoing strikes.

The directive was prompted by a case involving a tenant, Ashutosh Kumar Pathak, whose legal proceedings in Ghaziabad were stalled due to a lawyers' strike. Justice Kumar underscored that halting judicial processes and denying litigants their legal recourse can't be justified by strikes.

The court made it clear that judicial functions must continue uninterrupted, and district administrations, in coordination with district judges, should provide security to those wishing to proceed with their cases. The court concluded its order with assurances that appeals will be accepted and processed, even in the event of strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)