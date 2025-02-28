Government to Review Legal Aid System to Improve Access to Justice

The Government has announced a comprehensive review of the legal aid system, focusing on prioritizing victims and improving access to justice, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has confirmed.

"We have listened to feedback from the judiciary, legal professionals, and other stakeholders who have highlighted ongoing challenges in the legal aid system. It is clear that changes are needed to ensure the scheme remains effective, sustainable, and accessible," Minister Goldsmith stated.

The last review of the legal aid system was conducted in 2018, and significant shifts in demand and costs have occurred since then. The Government aims to ensure that the system is efficient, maintains high-quality standards, and remains financially viable while fulfilling its core objective—providing legal representation for those who cannot afford it.

"Legal aid funding is demand-driven, and recent years have seen substantial increases in expenditure, with costs expected to continue rising. It is our responsibility to maintain a fair and open justice system where all individuals, regardless of financial means, have access to legal representation," Minister Goldsmith emphasized.

The Ministry of Justice will lead the review, engaging with the public and legal professionals to gather insights and address critical concerns. The review will focus on the following key areas:

The sustainability and long-term viability of the legal aid scheme.

Quality assurance measures to ensure high standards among legal aid providers.

Incentives and remuneration structures for legal aid practitioners.

Eligibility criteria and repayment obligations for recipients of legal aid.

"We have specifically directed the Ministry to prioritize concerns that have been consistently raised by legal professionals, judges, and other stakeholders. The goal is to refine and enhance the system to better serve those who rely on it most," Minister Goldsmith explained.

The Government plans to announce its decisions following the review in 2026, aiming to implement necessary reforms that will reinforce the legal aid system’s role in ensuring equitable access to justice.