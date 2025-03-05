High Court Orders Police Protection for Inter-Religious Couple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stepped in to protect an inter-religious couple facing threats over their marriage, directing local police to ensure their safety. The decision came after the couple from Ujjain filed a petition stating their lives were in danger due to familial objections.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar, presiding over the Indore bench, emphasized that as consenting adults, the couple should not be subjected to harassment based on opposition to their marriage. The court instructed the couple to furnish proof of age and marriage to the police and report any threats they received.

If the police deem any immediate threat to the couple's safety, they are ordered to take prompt legal action. Furthermore, the High Court urged the police station in-charge to provide his personal contact details to the couple for any potential emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)