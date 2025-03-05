Left Menu

High Court Orders Police Protection for Inter-Religious Couple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated police protection for an inter-religious couple facing threats due to their marriage. The court emphasized that, as consenting adults, they should not suffer harassment. Justice Subodh Abhyankar resolved the couple's petition, recommending immediate police action if their safety is compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:54 IST
High Court Orders Police Protection for Inter-Religious Couple
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stepped in to protect an inter-religious couple facing threats over their marriage, directing local police to ensure their safety. The decision came after the couple from Ujjain filed a petition stating their lives were in danger due to familial objections.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar, presiding over the Indore bench, emphasized that as consenting adults, the couple should not be subjected to harassment based on opposition to their marriage. The court instructed the couple to furnish proof of age and marriage to the police and report any threats they received.

If the police deem any immediate threat to the couple's safety, they are ordered to take prompt legal action. Furthermore, the High Court urged the police station in-charge to provide his personal contact details to the couple for any potential emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025