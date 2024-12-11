Left Menu

Uncertain Homecoming: Syrian Refugees Face Dilemma Amid Assad's Fall

The overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad creates uncertain futures for refugees like Najem al-Moussa. While some Syrians hope for peace, others fear the possibility of forced return to a homeland still in ruins. European asylum policies are in flux, leaving many in limbo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:53 IST
For Syrian refugees like Najem al-Moussa, the fall of President Bashar al-Assad has brought a mix of joy and dread. Having fled their devastated homeland nine years ago, the prospect of returning looms large amid ongoing conflict and uncertainty.

On Sunday, rebels took control of Damascus, triggering a seismic shift in Syria's civil war. While this fosters hope for peace, refugees in Europe fear policy changes could force them back to a country yet to recover. Greece and other nations have paused asylum applications, leaving many in a legal limbo.

Despite the downfall of Assad, refugees like Najem cling to their new lives. His children, speaking fluent Greek but not Arabic, symbolize the integration they've worked hard to achieve. Yet, as Europe reassesses Syria's security, the prospect of return remains daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

