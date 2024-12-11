Defining 'Red Lines': A New Era for Syria?

The international community must define 'red lines' when engaging with Syria's new leadership, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, Albares emphasized the urgency of securing Syria's peaceful future.

Key conditions outlined by Albares involve a significant shift from military to political governance in Syria, a transformative step deemed essential for the country's stability. Additionally, he urged that human and minority rights must be safeguarded as part of any agreements.

The remarks highlight Spain's stance on prioritizing peace and rights in international strategies towards Syria, reflecting broader global concerns about the nation's transition phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)