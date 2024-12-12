Courtroom Chaos: Lengthy Sentence Handed to Man for Violent Attack

In a dramatic sentencing this week, Deobra Redden was handed a prison term of 26 to 65 years for a violent attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus in a Las Vegas courtroom earlier this year. Redden, aged 31, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges, citing mental illness as a factor in his actions.

The attack unfolded in January, when Redden leaped over the judge's bench in a chaotic scene captured on video. As Judge Holthus attempted to evade the assault, Redden was subdued by two men and a courtroom officer. The incident was labeled by Judge Susan Johnson, who imposed the sentence, as "an attack on the judiciary."

Redden had previously been in custody for a 2023 battery charge, to which he had pleaded guilty, as well as past convictions for attempted theft in 2019 and domestic battery in 2021. The courtroom attack was a stark escalation of his criminal history, drawing widespread attention due to the violence and setting.

