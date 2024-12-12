Left Menu

Tragedy at Kalikhad: Aryan's Rescue Efforts End in Heartbreak

Five-year-old Aryan fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Dausa, Rajasthan, sparking a challenging 55-hour rescue operation. Despite efforts involving advanced life support and NDRF personnel, Aryan was pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident highlighted the dangers and complexities of borewell rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:43 IST
Aryan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, five-year-old Aryan tragically lost his life after falling into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The young boy was extracted after a gruelling 55-hour rescue mission but was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

The incident transpired in Kalikhad village on Monday afternoon as Aryan was playing at a farm. Despite his mother's presence, the child accidentally tumbled into the open borewell, triggering an immediate rescue response.

Rescuers, including the National Disaster Response Force personnel, deployed a pipe for oxygen supply and utilized cameras for any movement detection. Despite formidable challenges, including deep water levels and safety concerns, the mission ended in profound tragedy, underscoring the perils of such operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

