Tragedy in Rajouri: Army Personnel's Suspected Suicide

An Army personnel in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide using his service rifle. Identified as Havaldar Indesh Kumar, he was on duty when the incident occurred. The motive remains unclear as police launch an inquest.

An Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district allegedly took his own life using his service rifle, officials reported.

The individual, Havaldar Indesh Kumar, was on sentry duty at his camp in Anjanwali village, Manjakote area, when the fatal incident took place late Tuesday.

Authorities have commenced inquest proceedings to ascertain the reasons behind the incident, which remain unknown at present.

