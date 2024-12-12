Left Menu

Somalia and Ethiopia Seek Resolution in Somaliland Port Dispute

Somalia and Ethiopia have agreed to negotiate a resolution regarding Ethiopia's plan to build a port in Somaliland. Mediated by Turkish President Erdogan, the talks aim to ensure Ethiopia's sea access while addressing regional tensions. A detailed agreement is expected within four months.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Somalia and Ethiopia have pledged to resolve their dispute over Ethiopia's proposal to construct a port in Somaliland, a breakaway region. The disagreement had previously involved regional powers and posed a threat to the Horn of Africa's stability.

The leaders of both countries agreed during Wednesday's talks, mediated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, to create commercial arrangements that would provide Ethiopia with dependable access to the sea. It marks their first meeting since January when Ethiopia's plan to lease a port in Somaliland was met with resistance.

The move led to a rejection from Mogadishu, which threatened to expel Ethiopian troops fighting insurgents within Somalia. Despite the tensions, Somalia and Ethiopia aim to commence technical negotiations and complete them within a four-month window, working towards future stability in the region under Turkish mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

