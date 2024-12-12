Leaders Unite: Scholz and Abdullah Advocate for Syrian Inclusivity

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordanian King Abdullah have highlighted the critical need for an inclusive political process in war-torn Syria. A spokesperson for the German government revealed the leaders' consensus on Thursday, following a comprehensive phone conversation.

According to the statement, Scholz and Abdullah underscored their commitment to backing a transition in Syria, with an emphasis on safeguarding ethnic and religious minorities during the process. Both leaders expressed a shared perspective on the urgency of supporting these efforts for long-term stability in the region.

Furthermore, the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty was a key focus of their discussion, reiterating the necessity for international cooperation in achieving a peaceful resolution. The conversation signifies a collaborative step forward in addressing Syria's complex political landscape.

