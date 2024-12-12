Leaders Unite: Scholz and Abdullah Advocate for Syrian Inclusivity
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordanian King Abdullah emphasize the necessity of an inclusive political process in Syria, focusing on the protection of minorities and territorial integrity. Their agreement was highlighted following a discussion on the need to support a transition in Syria.
In a significant diplomatic dialogue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordanian King Abdullah have highlighted the critical need for an inclusive political process in war-torn Syria. A spokesperson for the German government revealed the leaders' consensus on Thursday, following a comprehensive phone conversation.
According to the statement, Scholz and Abdullah underscored their commitment to backing a transition in Syria, with an emphasis on safeguarding ethnic and religious minorities during the process. Both leaders expressed a shared perspective on the urgency of supporting these efforts for long-term stability in the region.
Furthermore, the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty was a key focus of their discussion, reiterating the necessity for international cooperation in achieving a peaceful resolution. The conversation signifies a collaborative step forward in addressing Syria's complex political landscape.
