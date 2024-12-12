Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Somalia: Federal Troops Withdraw Amid Jubbaland Clash

Somalia withdrew federal troops from Lower Juba after clashes with Jubbaland forces, which severed ties with the central government. Jubbaland's re-election of its president led to a standoff and subsequent withdrawal to prevent further bloodshed. The central government aims to focus on combating Islamist insurgents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:58 IST
In a significant move to prevent further conflict, Somalia announced the withdrawal of federal troops from the southwestern Lower Juba region following violent clashes with local forces from the semi-autonomous state of Jubbaland. The tensions arose after Jubbaland re-elected Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe as its president, a decision not recognized by Mogadishu.

Jubbaland, which has suspended ties with Somalia's central government, claimed victory over federal forces in Ras Kamboni, leading to the Somali Government's decision to prioritize the safety of its soldiers by pulling back its National Security Forces.

The ongoing dispute focuses on the legitimacy of Jubbaland's election and has resulted in arrest warrants for leaders on both sides. Additionally, federal troops aimed to secure bases pending the expiration of the African Union peacekeeping mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

