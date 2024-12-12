Tensions Rise in Somalia: Federal Troops Withdraw Amid Jubbaland Clash

In a significant move to prevent further conflict, Somalia announced the withdrawal of federal troops from the southwestern Lower Juba region following violent clashes with local forces from the semi-autonomous state of Jubbaland. The tensions arose after Jubbaland re-elected Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe as its president, a decision not recognized by Mogadishu.

Jubbaland, which has suspended ties with Somalia's central government, claimed victory over federal forces in Ras Kamboni, leading to the Somali Government's decision to prioritize the safety of its soldiers by pulling back its National Security Forces.

The ongoing dispute focuses on the legitimacy of Jubbaland's election and has resulted in arrest warrants for leaders on both sides. Additionally, federal troops aimed to secure bases pending the expiration of the African Union peacekeeping mandate.

