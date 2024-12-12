Tragic Shadows: The Serbian Mass Shooting Convictions

In a landmark case, a Serbian court has sentenced Uros Blazic, 21, to 20 years in prison for a brutal mass shooting that resulted in nine deaths and twelve injuries last May.

The incident, involving the use of an automatic rifle across two villages near Belgrade, shocked a nation accustomed to peace rather than violence of this scale.

These tragic events followed another mass shooting and led to public uproar and increased scrutiny over Serbia's gun laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)