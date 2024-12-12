Left Menu

Tragic Shadows: The Serbian Mass Shooting Convictions

A Serbian court sentenced Uros Blazic to 20 years for killing nine people in a May 2023 mass shooting near Belgrade. The tragedy followed a school shooting, prompting protests and a crackdown on illegal arms. Blazic admitted to the crimes but couldn't explain his motives.

  • Serbia

In a landmark case, a Serbian court has sentenced Uros Blazic, 21, to 20 years in prison for a brutal mass shooting that resulted in nine deaths and twelve injuries last May.

The incident, involving the use of an automatic rifle across two villages near Belgrade, shocked a nation accustomed to peace rather than violence of this scale.

These tragic events followed another mass shooting and led to public uproar and increased scrutiny over Serbia's gun laws.

