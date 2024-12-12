Left Menu

Trump Organization Expands in the Gulf with New Projects

The Trump Organization plans to build new projects in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, including a Trump Tower and a golf community. Partnering with Dar Global, the company aims to expand its real estate presence across the Gulf region, navigating potential conflicts of interest carefully.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:15 IST
The Trump Organization is set to expand its real estate footprint in the Gulf, with plans for a new Trump Tower in Riyadh and a golf community. Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, announced these projects in collaboration with Dubai-based developer Dar Global.

The ambitious expansion includes further developments in Abu Dhabi and Jeddah. While specific financial details were not disclosed, earlier projects like the Trump Tower in Jeddah were valued at $530 million, and the Oman golf community at $2.66 billion.

Eric Trump emphasized that the company will continue to steer clear of regions with active conflicts to avoid potential conflicts of interest, maintaining the same practices as during Trump's presidential term.

