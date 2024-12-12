Trump Organization Expands in the Gulf with New Projects

The Trump Organization is set to expand its real estate footprint in the Gulf, with plans for a new Trump Tower in Riyadh and a golf community. Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, announced these projects in collaboration with Dubai-based developer Dar Global.

The ambitious expansion includes further developments in Abu Dhabi and Jeddah. While specific financial details were not disclosed, earlier projects like the Trump Tower in Jeddah were valued at $530 million, and the Oman golf community at $2.66 billion.

Eric Trump emphasized that the company will continue to steer clear of regions with active conflicts to avoid potential conflicts of interest, maintaining the same practices as during Trump's presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)