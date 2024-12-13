Delhi Schools on High Alert After Bomb Threats

Delhi was gripped with tension as bomb threats were sent to three schools via email, sparking a swift response from various agencies. Emergency services were dispatched to Bhatnagar International School, Cambridge School, and DPS Amar Colony early on Friday after threatening emails were reported.

This incident follows a December scare where 44 schools received similar hoax threats. Authorities are treating each case with utmost seriousness, coordinating efforts between the fire department, police, and bomb detection teams equipped with dog squads, as they meticulously search the premises.

In light of the threats, school administrations have urged parents to keep their children at home while thorough inspections are carried out. Law enforcement continues its investigation into the origin and credibility of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)