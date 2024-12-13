Left Menu

China's Maritime Expansion and Regional Tensions

Taiwan's defense ministry highlights China's evolving threat since 2022, marked by extensive war games and maritime force buildup. The ministry asserts that China's ambitions to deter regional players and disrupt the global order lack international endorsement, emphasizing regional and global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:26 IST
China's Maritime Expansion and Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

On Friday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported an evolving threat posed by China since 2022, emphasizing the recent increase in war games and maritime force buildup.

The ministry stated that China's long-term goals aim to deter regional entities and disrupt the rule-based international order.

The global community is not likely to support China's regional ambitions, sparking concerns over regional and international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024