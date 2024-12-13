China's Maritime Expansion and Regional Tensions
Taiwan's defense ministry highlights China's evolving threat since 2022, marked by extensive war games and maritime force buildup. The ministry asserts that China's ambitions to deter regional players and disrupt the global order lack international endorsement, emphasizing regional and global concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:26 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
On Friday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported an evolving threat posed by China since 2022, emphasizing the recent increase in war games and maritime force buildup.
The ministry stated that China's long-term goals aim to deter regional entities and disrupt the rule-based international order.
The global community is not likely to support China's regional ambitions, sparking concerns over regional and international stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement