Tensions Escalate: China's Military Posture Around Taiwan Intensifies
China's defence ministry has justified military activities around Taiwan, stating it's China's decision to hold drills. The increased Chinese military presence has prompted Taiwan to heighten its alert, emphasizing the struggle against separatist forces. Beijing maintains its claim on Taiwan, while Taipei insists on self-determination.
Amid rising tensions, China's defence ministry addressed ongoing military exercises around Taiwan, asserting the nation's sovereignty in deciding such maneuvers. This move follows increased activity in the East and South China Seas, prompting Taiwan's alerts and emergency response activation.
Beijing's stance remains firm on its territorial claim over Taiwan, rejecting external influences on independence movements. While no confirmation was given on specific drills, the ministry quoted Sun Tzu, highlighting the fluid nature of military strategies.
Despite international scrutiny, China's determination to counter foreign support for Taiwan remains unwavering, with recent activities signaling continued pressure on Taipei. Taiwan's response has de-escalated, yet lingering tensions in the region persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- military
- drills
- defence
- ministry
- separatist
- independence
- strategy
- PLA
ALSO READ
China has placed a high-ranking military official under investigation, a Defence Ministry spokesperson says, reports AP.
Russian Air Defence Thwarts 25 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault
Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Air Defence Drill Amid Military Escalation
Pakistan Set to Gain $30 Billion in Defence Exports
Germany to Re-Deploy Patriot Air Defence Systems to Poland