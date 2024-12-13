Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: China's Military Posture Around Taiwan Intensifies

China's defence ministry has justified military activities around Taiwan, stating it's China's decision to hold drills. The increased Chinese military presence has prompted Taiwan to heighten its alert, emphasizing the struggle against separatist forces. Beijing maintains its claim on Taiwan, while Taipei insists on self-determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:33 IST
Amid rising tensions, China's defence ministry addressed ongoing military exercises around Taiwan, asserting the nation's sovereignty in deciding such maneuvers. This move follows increased activity in the East and South China Seas, prompting Taiwan's alerts and emergency response activation.

Beijing's stance remains firm on its territorial claim over Taiwan, rejecting external influences on independence movements. While no confirmation was given on specific drills, the ministry quoted Sun Tzu, highlighting the fluid nature of military strategies.

Despite international scrutiny, China's determination to counter foreign support for Taiwan remains unwavering, with recent activities signaling continued pressure on Taipei. Taiwan's response has de-escalated, yet lingering tensions in the region persist.

