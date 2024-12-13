Amid rising tensions, China's defence ministry addressed ongoing military exercises around Taiwan, asserting the nation's sovereignty in deciding such maneuvers. This move follows increased activity in the East and South China Seas, prompting Taiwan's alerts and emergency response activation.

Beijing's stance remains firm on its territorial claim over Taiwan, rejecting external influences on independence movements. While no confirmation was given on specific drills, the ministry quoted Sun Tzu, highlighting the fluid nature of military strategies.

Despite international scrutiny, China's determination to counter foreign support for Taiwan remains unwavering, with recent activities signaling continued pressure on Taipei. Taiwan's response has de-escalated, yet lingering tensions in the region persist.

