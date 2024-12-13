Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Schoolgirls in Kerala

In a tragic incident that has left a North Kerala community in mourning, Ajna Sherin, an eighth-grade student, narrowly escaped death in a road accident that claimed the lives of her four school friends. The accident occurred on Thursday at Panayampadam near Kalladikode.

A cement-laden truck overturned after being hit by another speeding vehicle, trapping the children underneath. Ajna survived by falling into a ditch, while her friends could not escape the ill-fated spot. The local community and grieving families demand answers and action due to the area's history of road accidents.

The tragic event, captured in a haunting CCTV footage, has raised concerns about road safety in the region. The driver responsible has been charged with reckless driving, triggering a police and Motor Vehicles Department investigation. Locals and politicians continue to protest, urging authorities to address the ongoing issue decisively.

