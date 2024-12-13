Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Schoolgirls in Kerala

Ajna Sherin, an eighth-standard student, survived a tragic road accident in North Kerala, which claimed the lives of her four friends. The incident occurred when a cement-laden truck overturned after colliding with another truck. Locals demand action, citing the area's accident-prone nature and previous incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has left a North Kerala community in mourning, Ajna Sherin, an eighth-grade student, narrowly escaped death in a road accident that claimed the lives of her four school friends. The accident occurred on Thursday at Panayampadam near Kalladikode.

A cement-laden truck overturned after being hit by another speeding vehicle, trapping the children underneath. Ajna survived by falling into a ditch, while her friends could not escape the ill-fated spot. The local community and grieving families demand answers and action due to the area's history of road accidents.

The tragic event, captured in a haunting CCTV footage, has raised concerns about road safety in the region. The driver responsible has been charged with reckless driving, triggering a police and Motor Vehicles Department investigation. Locals and politicians continue to protest, urging authorities to address the ongoing issue decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

