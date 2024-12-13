Left Menu

McKinsey's Costly Apology: A $650 Million Settlement in Opioid Crisis

McKinsey & Company agreed to a $650 million settlement with the US Justice Department to avoid prosecution for aiding Purdue Pharma in boosting OxyContin sales. The settlement includes conditions to stop consulting on controlled substances. It marks a significant accountability step in the opioid epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:49 IST
McKinsey's Costly Apology: A $650 Million Settlement in Opioid Crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

McKinsey & Company has reached a $650 million settlement with the US Justice Department over its role in promoting Purdue Pharma's opioid, OxyContin. The agreement allows McKinsey to avoid criminal charges, provided it ceases work relating to controlled substances for five years.

The settlement also involves a former McKinsey senior partner pleading guilty to obstruction of justice. The deal highlights McKinsey's involvement in identifying prescribing patterns that would maximize OxyContin sales, a tactic that federal prosecutors argue was part of the broader opioid crisis strategy.

Federal officials have characterized this settlement as a first-of-its-kind accountability measure against a management consulting firm for advising on illegal conduct. It underscores the significant financial repercussions for McKinsey, already part of larger settlements with state and local governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024