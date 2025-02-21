U.S. Justice Department Challenges Constitutionality of Administrative Law Judges

The U.S. Justice Department has officially stated that the existing removal protections for administrative law judges are unconstitutional. This announcement signals a shift in how these individuals, pivotal in federal administrative disputes, might be overseen moving forward.

Department Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle criticized the administrative law judges, labeling them as "unelected and constitutionally unaccountable" figures within the federal government. Such statements suggest growing scrutiny over the balance of accountability and authority these judges hold.

Referencing Supreme Court precedent, Mizelle asserted that the Department is committed to renewing constitutional accountability by ensuring Executive Branch officials are accountable to both the President and the wider public. This move is poised to reshape the landscape of federal administrative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)