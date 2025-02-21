U.S. Justice Department Challenges Constitutionality of Administrative Law Judges
The U.S. Justice Department has declared that removal restrictions protecting administrative law judges are unconstitutional. Chad Mizelle emphasized the commitment to restoring constitutional accountability, ensuring Executive Branch officials are answerable to the President and the public, highlighting concerns over the unaccountability of unelected judges presiding over federal disputes.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department has officially stated that the existing removal protections for administrative law judges are unconstitutional. This announcement signals a shift in how these individuals, pivotal in federal administrative disputes, might be overseen moving forward.
Department Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle criticized the administrative law judges, labeling them as "unelected and constitutionally unaccountable" figures within the federal government. Such statements suggest growing scrutiny over the balance of accountability and authority these judges hold.
Referencing Supreme Court precedent, Mizelle asserted that the Department is committed to renewing constitutional accountability by ensuring Executive Branch officials are accountable to both the President and the wider public. This move is poised to reshape the landscape of federal administrative oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Defers Elgar Parishad Bail Hearings
Supreme Court Examines Governor's Assent Power: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Hurdle
Supreme Court Transfers CLAT 2025 Challenges to Delhi High Court
Supreme Court Moves to Reinstate Kabaddi Governance
Supreme Court Orders Transfer of CLAT 2025 Petitions for Consistent Adjudication