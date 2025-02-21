Justice Department Drops SpaceX Immigration Case

The U.S. Department of Justice has decided to dismiss its case against SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk, over allegations of discriminatory hiring practices that excluded specific immigrant groups. This decision marks the end of legal actions begun under the Biden administration.

The dispute centered on claims that from 2018 to 2022, SpaceX discouraged asylum recipients and refugees from applying for positions, citing U.S. export control laws as the reason. The Justice Department has now opted to dismiss these claims with prejudice, meaning they cannot be pursued again.

SpaceX has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that export laws necessitate strict hiring policies. The company had legally contested the administrative complaint, questioning the authority of administrative judges appointed by the U.S. attorney general. The case's closure follows broader criticism regarding federal agency powers by figures like Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)