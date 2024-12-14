Left Menu

Festival Tragedy: Bomb Blast Shakes Northern Thailand

Thai police are investigating a bombing at an annual festival in Umphang, Tak province, which killed three and injured dozens. Two suspects are in custody. The explosion, caused by a homemade bomb, occurred after a reported fight between rival groups. The Prime Minister expressed condolences and ordered assistance.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a tragic turn of events at a festival in Umphang, Tak province, Thai authorities reported the deaths of at least three people caused by a bombing incident. The explosion, which injured dozens more, has led to the arrest of two individuals as the investigation continues.

The explosive device, identified as a homemade bomb, was hurled into a crowd enjoying an outdoor performance late Friday night, sparking chaos and violence. Local police detailed that the blast followed a brawl between rival groups, although there is no indication of a broader security threat.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has extended her sympathies to those affected, instructing security and relevant agencies to probe the incident thoroughly and provide necessary support. The region, particularly due to its border location, already sees a significant military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

