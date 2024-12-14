Deputy CM's Quick Action Leads to Arrest of Drunken Truck Driver
A truck driver was arrested in Rajasthan's Dudu district for driving under the influence, after Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa alerted security. The incident occurred while Bairwa was returning to Jaipur, leading to the interception and seizure of the truck.
A truck driver in Rajasthan's Dudu district was apprehended after driving under the influence of alcohol, thanks to the vigilance of the state's deputy chief minister.
Premchand Bairwa, the deputy chief minister, noticed the erratic driving while returning to Jaipur from Chittorgarh and instructed his security detail to intervene.
The driver, Prahlad Singh, was subsequently arrested, and his truck was seized, said Station House Officer Sanjay Prasad Meena.
